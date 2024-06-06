What’s on the line for voters in the European elections tomorrow?

For voters in Ireland the goings on of the European Parliament have always seemed a long way removed from the immediacy of domestic politics. Debates involving Irish MEPs and figures such as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are usually seen as happening “over there”.

By the time the wider Irish political system tunes into the details of some new rule or law, such as the recent EU-wide overhaul of asylum policy, it is usually only after it has already been passed and the clock started on when the changes must be written into Irish legislation.

Irish MEPs will occupy 14 of the 720 seats in the next parliament. The stakes have traditionally been viewed as low if turnout is anything to go by, and European election campaigns have rarely set the country alight.

Even in Brussels many view the European Parliament as the sometimes unruly younger sibling of the other more important EU institutions. Much of the real power lies with the 27 national leaders, who decide the direction of travel at European Council summits. Only the commission can propose European legislation, which the parliament then can amend.

READ MORE

So when people cast their votes in the elections tomorrow, what’s on the line?

Potentially one of the most important votes of the next five-year term will be among the first. The national leaders will nominate someone for the powerful role of commission president, but then a majority of MEPs must ratify the pick.

Ursula von der Leyen, who is seeking a second term at the top of the commission, remains the front-runner but is seen as far from a sure bet. Last time she made it through the parliament by a margin of nine votes, with the support of the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), the centrist grouping Renew, and the centre-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D).

Fine Gael, which sits in the EPP grouping, has said its MEPs will back Von der Leyen. Fianna Fáil looks set to break with the Renew group and vote against a second Von der Leyen commission. Sinn Féin and left-wing independents have also said they will oppose her re-election. The vote, which will be very tight, may take place during the first sitting of the new parliament in the third week of July, or later in September.

More broadly, the make-up of the parliament will help shape the policy direction taken by the EU over the next five years. Expect defence and security to continue to be a big priority of the next term as Russia’s war in Ukraine rages on.

Back in 2019 an electoral “green wave” pushed climate change to the top of the agenda, with the European Greens winning a record number of seats. What followed was an ambitious bundle of reforms dubbed the “green deal”, to tackle the climate crisis and commit EU countries to move away from their reliance on greenhouse gas emissions.

This time around the story is predicted to be the increase in the number of seats won by populist, hard-right and far-right parties. Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in France, Geert Wilders’s Freedom Party in the Netherlands and Giorgia Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) are all predicted to top the polls.

Ireland has a tendency to view itself as somewhat outside of the political currents driving continental European politics. However, if a right-wing, anti-establishment candidate such as Independent Ireland’s Niall Boylan were to win a seat in Europe, we might later look back on that as a key plot point in the story of how immigration policy came to dominate Irish politics.

The current majority that effectively governs the European Parliament of the EPP, Renew and S&D – as well as the Greens on certain votes – is expected to be frayed close to breaking point. This means the next parliament might be one that knows what it doesn’t want, more than it can agree on what it supports. Majorities backing or opposing certain policies or proposals will be much more fluid.

The centre-right EPP may be increasingly tempted to partner up on more votes with those further to its right, to block proposals it views as unfavourable. If that happens, expect little progress on environmental policy or regulations viewed as potentially harmful to businesses. The stakes are probably as high as they have ever been in a European election, whether or not the Irish voter cares.