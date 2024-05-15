Slovakia’s prime minister hospitalised after being shot

Slovakia’s populist prime minister Robert Fico has been injured in a shooting and taken to hospital, according to reports.

The incident took place in the town of Handlova, some 150km northeast of the capital Bratislava, according to the news television station TA3.

A suspect has been detained, it said.

Mr Fico (59) was reportedly hit in the abdomen after a gunman opened fire following a government meeting, Slovak news media said on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the Slovak emergency service dispatched a helicopter to a 59-year-old man in Handlova after receiving information that he had been shot, adding that the action was still under way.

The incident took place in front of the local House of Culture, where Mr Fico came to meet with supporters. Police sealed off the scene.

The country’s president Zuzana Caputova condemned “a brutal and ruthless” attack on the premier.

“I’m shocked,” Ms Caputova said. “I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack.”

Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of Parliament and adjourned it until further notice, the Slovak TASR news agency said.

A reporter for the daily newspaper Dennik N daily heard shooting and then saw rescuers carrying the premier to a car.

A witness said he heard several shots and that he saw a man being detained by police.

The Reuters witness said he saw security officials pushing someone into a car and driving off.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen condemned an attack on Mr Fico, she said on social media platform X on Wednesday.

“I strongly condemn the vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico, his family”, she said. – AP/Reuters

More to follow ...