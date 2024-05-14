Huge manhunt launched in France after gunmen kill two guards and free inmate from prison van

A forensic investigator works at the scene of the ramming attack that took place at a road toll in Incarville, northern France on Tuesday morning. Photograph: Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images

At least two French prison guards were shot dead and three others seriously injured on Tuesday after heavily armed men ambushed a prison van to free an inmate, French police said, triggering a major manhunt.

The orchestrated attack, which comes amid rising drug-linked violence across Europe, took place around 9am GMT at a toll booth in Incarville in the department of Eure in Normandy, northern France. The attackers escaped, said police, who did not name the inmate.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin said a major manhunt had been launched.

“All means are being used to find these criminals. On my instructions, several hundred police officers and gendarmes were mobilised,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

READ MORE

Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti said two of the injured officers were in a particularly critical state.

"Absolutely everything will be done to find the perpetrators of this despicable crime," he told BFM TV. "These are people for whom life means nothing. They will be arrested, judged and punished according to the crime they committed."

French president Emmanuel Macron said the fatal attack “is a shock for us all” and that “everything is being done to find the perpetrators of this crime so that justice can be done in the name of the French people. We will be implacable.”

L’attaque de ce matin, qui a coûté la vie à des agents de l’administration pénitentiaire, est un choc pour nous tous.



La Nation se tient aux côtés des familles, des blessés et de leurs collègues.



Tout est mis en œuvre pour retrouver les auteurs de ce crime… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 14, 2024

Images on social media showed at least two men in balaclavas carrying rifles circling near an SUV that was in flames. The SUV appeared to have been rammed into the front of the prison van.

Drug crime has spiraled across Europe, which has been flooded with cocaine in recent years. Marseilles has been the epicentre of France’s gang violence, with a particularly violent war between trafficking clans.

Local media reports named the fugitive inmate as 30-year-old Mohamed Amra, who is nicknamed “La Mouche” (The Fly). Public prosecutor Laure Beccuau said Amra was under high surveillance and had recently been sentenced for burglary, and that he was under investigation for a kidnapping and homicide case in Marseilles. A French police source said Amra had ties to a powerful Marseilles-based gang. – Additional reporting Guardian

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024