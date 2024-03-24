Ireland to consider backing Poland in opposing tariff-free Ukrainian imports

Ireland is considering supporting Polish efforts to block measures extending tariff-free access for Ukrainian imports into the European Union, due to backlash from farmers in Poland.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU suspended import duties on agricultural exports, to give Ukraine greater access to the European market as a means of supporting the country economically.

The extension of the favourable trade measures for Ukrainian grain and other goods had been opposed by Poland and France, in response to protests from farmers in those countries, who claim they are being undercut on prices.

A compromise had been agreed in recent days between the European Council and European Parliament to extend access for Ukrainian goods for another year, but with measures to safeguard against the market being flooded by imports. Ambassadors from EU member states are due to meet on Monday to vote on the compromise.

Ireland had previously supported the current proposal. However, it is understood in recent days has U-turned and moved to back Poland’s position. It is understood Polish prime minister Donald Tusk pressed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and several other EU leaders about the trade arrangement on the sidelines of the recent European summit in Brussels.

Poland has expressed concern that anger among farmers at the tariff-free access for Ukrainian agricultural imports could undermine overall solidarity with Ukraine during the war.

One Irish source said in response to these concerns a decision was taken to side with Poland in the vote. However, a Government source said the matter was still being weighed up: “There are strong arguments on both sides, and we are continuing to reflect”.

Protests from farmers across Europe have dominated much of the agenda of EU politicians and officials in recent months. Polls showing strong support for far-right parties in many countries have led to efforts to address farmers’ concerns, heading into the European Parliament elections in June.

If the proposal to extend the current trade access for Ukraine does not secure the backing of enough ambassadors on Monday, the matter will probably be put back on the negotiating table. One source said it was still expected a way forward would be found to extend the suspension of tariffs on Ukrainian goods, with safeguards to protect current prices for farmers within the EU.

At present the exemption of tariffs on Ukrainian goods is due to expire in June, if an agreement is not reached to continue the arrangement. The current proposal includes an “emergency brake” that would put an effective cap on imports of certain goods, such as poultry, eggs and oats, by reintroducing tariffs if there is a surge in supply from Ukraine into the EU.