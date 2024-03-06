Russian missile hits Odesa close to Zelenskiy and Greek PM

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (right) and Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attend a joint press conference in Odesa on Wednesday. Photograph: EPA/Igor Tkachenko

A missile struck close to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Odesa on Wednesday.

Five people were killed in the Russian strike on the Black Sea port, which was heard by the two leaders nearby.

“These people don’t care, they have either gone insane or they don’t control what their terroristic army is doing,” Mr Zelenskiy said about the Russian military during a joint press conference with Mr Mitsotakis in Odesa.

The attack happened as the two leaders were touring the port and surveying the damage to its infrastructure, Mr Mitsotakis said, speaking alongside the Ukrainian president. “And shortly after, as we were getting into our cars, we heard a big explosion,” Mr Mitsotakis said.

The missile landed near Mr Zelenskiy’s motorcade, which was some 150 metres away from the Greek delegation, without harming officials, Greek website Protothema reported earlier on Wednesday, citing its correspondent, who was present at the site.

The Russian strike drew condemnation from European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Russia’s defence ministry claimed in a statement that it had successfully attacked a hangar housing Ukrainian naval drones.

“The goal has been achieved. The target has been hit,” the ministry said in a statement that could not be independently verified.

Ukraine has made extensive use of naval drones to strike Russian ships in the Black Sea.

Moscow on Wednesday also dismissed the issuance of International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants against two top Russian commanders as a spurious provocation that had no legal significance for Russia.

The ICC said on Tuesday it had issued arrest warrants for Sergei Kobylash and Viktor Sokolov for missile strikes against Ukrainian electricity infrastructure.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that as Russia was not a party to the Rome Statute, which established the ICC, Moscow did not recognise the warrants.

“We are not parties to the statute – we do not recognise this,” Mr Peskov told reporters when asked about the ICC warrants.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's foreign ministry, said the arrest warrants aimed only to discredit Russia.

“The latest spurious emissions from this organ do not have any force for us and are legally insignificant,” Ms Zakharova told reporters.

In March last year, the ICC issued warrants for the arrest of President Vladimir Putin and Russian Children's Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova on war crimes charges related to the abduction of Ukrainian children.

The Kremlin dismissed those warrants as outrageous at the time. Russia denies war crimes in Ukraine. – Reuters/Bloomberg