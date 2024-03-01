Alexei Navalny to be buried in Moscow amid tight security and fears of crackdown

Municipal workers unload fences outside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God, ahead of the upcoming funeral of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow. Photograph: EPA

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny will be buried in Moscow later on Friday amid tight security and fears of a police crackdown two weeks after he suddenly died at the age of 47 in an Arctic penal colony.

Mr Navalny’s allies – who have promised to live-stream the day’s events online – have accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of having him murdered because the Russian leader could allegedly not tolerate the thought of Mr Navalny being freed in a potential prisoner swap.

The Kremlin has denied involvement in his death and has said it is unaware of any agreement to free Mr Navalny. His death certificate – according to allies – said he died of natural causes.

A religious service for Mr Navalny is due to be held at 2pm local time in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in the Moscow district of Maryino where Mr Navalny used to live.

He is then scheduled to be buried at the Borisovskoye cemetery, around 2.5km (1.5 miles) away on the other side of the Moskva River two hours later.

Mr Navalny’s allies, who are outside Russia and have been designated as US-backed extremists by the authorities, have called on people who want to honour his memory but cannot attend his funeral service to instead go to certain landmarks in their own towns on Friday evening at 7pm local time.

The Kremlin has dismissed statements by his allies as provocative and warned the police will uphold the law.

Mr Navalny’s wife Yulia, with whom he had two children, has said she is unsure whether the funeral itself will pass off peacefully or whether police will arrest attendees. She is outside Russia.

Mr Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila (69), is expected to attend his funeral. It is unclear who else will be allowed into the church for the service.

In the run-up to his funeral, his allies accused the authorities of blocking their plans to hold a bigger civil memorial service and said unknown individuals had even managed to thwart their attempts to hire a hearse to transport him to his own funeral.

The Kremlin has said it has nothing to do with the opposition leader’s funeral arrangements.

Mr Navalny was a Christian who condemned Mr Putin’s decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine as a crazy enterprise built on lies. But the church that will host his funeral has donated to the Russian army and enthusiastically advertised its backing for the war.

Mr Navalny, a former lawyer, mounted the most determined political challenge against Mr Putin since the Russian leader came to power at the end of 1999, organising street protests and publishing high-profile investigations into the alleged corruption of some in the ruling elite.

But a series of criminal charges for fraud and extremism – which Mr Navalny said were politically motivated – saw him handed jail sentences of over 30 years and most of his supporters have either fled the country or are in jail.

Mr Navalny decided to return to Russia from Germany in 2021 after being treated for what western doctors said was poisoning with a nerve agent only to be immediately taken into custody.

Mr Putin, who is expected to be comfortably re-elected for another six-year term in two weeks, has yet to comment on Mr Navalny’s death and has for years avoided mentioning him by name. – Reuters