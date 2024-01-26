ICJ says it will not throw out genocide case against Israel brought by South Africa

Main points

ICJ rules it has jurisdiction over the genocide case

Court rules it will not throw out case brought by South Africa

South Africa’s case alleges Israel has perpetrated genocide in Gaza

SA called on court to order provisional measures, including halt to Israeli operation

Israel rejects genocide claim, says Hamas has genocidal agenda against it

ICJ rulings are binding but court has no power to enforce them

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivers its Order in the case South Africa v. Israel

The court hears statements made by Israeli officials, and notes that on October 9th, Israel’s defence minister ordered a complete siege of Gaza.

Yoav Gallant said he had released all restrictions on fighting against “human animals”, adding: “We will eliminate everything.”

The judge reads remarks made by the Israeli president Yitzhak Herzog three days later in which he said the military was working according to the rules of international law.

“We are at war,” he says, adding that civilians in Gaza “could have risen up” to remove Hamas, which governs the Strip.

ICJ rules it has jurisdiction over the genocide case. Judge Donoghue says the court concludes it has “prima facie” (or first glance) jurisdiction on this case, meaning it can continue.

ICJ rules it will not throw out genocide case at Israel’s request “The court considers that it cannot accede to Israel’s request that the case be removed from the general list,” Judge Joan E Donoghue says.

The judge notes the court is “deeply concerned” by the continuing loss of life and human suffering in Gaza.

She says the scope of the present case is limited, and that South Africa and Israel are both parties to the genocide convention.

She began by laying out the Hamas attacks on the October 7th and how Israel responded. Judge Donoghue mentioned “massive casualties” and “extensive destruction” in Gaza.

Presiding Judge Joan Joan E. Donoghue has started reading a summary of South Africa’s request, which it submitted under the genocide convention

The bust of Nelson Mandela outside the Great Hall of Justice at the @CIJ_ICJ where South Africa is accusing Israel of genocide.

The bust of Nelson Mandela outside the Great Hall of Justice at the @CIJ_ICJ where South Africa is accusing Israel of genocide.

One of the most monumental cases in the history of the court. Decision on Jurisdiction, Provisional Measures due to start in a few minutes…

Germany will respect the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling in a request by South Africa for emergency measures against Israel, a government spokesperson said on Friday.

The ICJ ruling on Friday will not deal with the core accusation of the case – whether genocide occurred – but will focus on the urgent intervention sought by South Africa. – Reuters

Protesters gather outside the the International Court of Justice in the Hague on Friday as they await its preliminary ruling in South Africa’s case alleging genocide by Israel in Gaza.

Israeli national airline El Al to scrap direct flights to South Africa

Israel airline El Al announced on Friday that it would be suspending flights along the Tel Aviv-Johannesburg route from April 1st due to decreased demand, The Times of Israel has reported.

The airline’s announcement comes ahead of a ruling from the International Court of Justice regarding South Africa’s request for emergency measures against Israel, which it accused of state-led genocide for the war against Hamas in Gaza.

El Al has not said, however, whether this has impacted their decision to suspend flights to South Africa.

Scores of international airlines have suspended Tel Aviv flights since the eruption of the Israel-Hamas war on 7 October, while many countries have warned their nationals against travelling to Israel.

South Africa is 'using this court as an arena to show the world what they see as an ongoing assault to Palestinian civilians'.



South Africa is 'using this court as an arena to show the world what they see as an ongoing assault to Palestinian civilians'.

In just over 30 minutes, at midday on Friday, and with the world watching, the International Court of Justice in The Hague is set to give a preliminary ruling in South Africa’s case alleging genocide by Israel in Gaza.

At a two-day hearing this month, South Africa asked the court to issue provisional measures requiring Israel to immediately end its military campaign in Gaza, which began after the 7 October attacks by Hamas.

The court’s rulings are final and cannot be appealed against, but it has no enforcement powers and Israel’s prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, has already said “no one will stop us, not The Hague”. However, an adverse ruling could lead to sanctions and would put more pressure on Israel’s allies and military backers – including the US, which previously described the case as “meritless” – to rein it in.

On Thursday, the Israeli government spokesperson, Eylon Levy, voiced confidence about the outcome. “We expect the ICJ to throw out these spurious and specious charges,” he told reporters.

South Africa’s foreign minister, Naledi Pandor, is flying to The Hague to be present for the decision, suggesting confidence on the part of the claimant, too. – The Guardian

Welcome to the live coverage of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling in a case brought by South Africa, which alleges that Israel has perpetrated genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. The ICJ will issue an interim verdict on emergency or provisional measures from about noon.

South Africa took the genocide case against Israel, supported by a legal team which included Irish lawyer Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh KC, arguing that although it is not directly affected by Israel’s actions against Gaza, it has an obligation to act as a party to the Convention when genocide is being perpetrated.

Earlier this week, a Social Democrats motion calling on the Irish Government to support South Africa’s case against Israel under the Genocide Convention in the ICJ was defeated in the Dáil. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government agreed South Africa’s application was “valid” but would wait for it to file its main case before deciding on “the nature of any intervention”.

While a final ruling on the matter from the ICJ could take years, South Africa has called on the court to order provisional measures, including a halt to Israel’s military operation. This means that it must determine whether its actions are “plausibly genocidal”.

Israel rejected the claim it is committing genocide against Palestinians, arguing in the ICJ earlier this month that Hamas has shown itself to be a terrorist group with a publicly declared genocidal agenda against Israel.