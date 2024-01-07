European Council president Charles Michel plans to step down as early as mid-July

European Council president Charles Michel is to run in EU-wide elections in June. Photograph: NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

European Council president Charles Michel has announced he will run in EU-wide elections in June in a move that would force him to step down early from his current role if elected and could hand more influence to Hungary’s Viktor Orbán.

Mr Michel said in an interview with three Belgian media outlets on Saturday that he planned to stand as the lead candidate for his liberal Reformist Movement party when the EU goes to the polls between June 6th and 9th.

“I want to serve where I am useful, and I think I can be useful at European level,” he told Le Soir, De Standaard and La Libre.

If elected, he would have to step down before being sworn in as a member of the European Parliament on July 16th, said the former Belgian prime minister.

His announcement raises the prospect that Mr Orbán, Hungary’s prime minister, could gain greater influence over EU policymaking.

Governments of the EU’s 27 member states “will have to decide when my successor will take office”, Mr Michel said. If no candidate was found quickly, member states might vote to allow Hungary, which will then hold the rotating chair of the EU Council meetings, to have the presidency until a replacement was found, Mr Michel added.

That would put Hungary’s prime minister in the mediation role normally held by the council president.

Mr Orbán has been a persistent thorn in the side of EU policymaking in the past year. At a summit of the bloc’s leaders in December, he refused to agree to a four-year, €50bn financial aid package for Ukraine seen as vital to the country’s survival this year in the face of the Russian invasion.

He also met Russian president Vladimir Putin in October, the only EU leader other than Austria’s Karl Nehammer to do so since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.

Mr Michel will be the first sitting European Council president to run in EU elections. Two previous council presidents – Herman Van Rompuy and Donald Tusk – subsequently sat as members of the European Parliament. Mr Tusk was appointed prime minister of Poland in December.

Mr Michel’s announcement will increase pressure on commission president Ursula von der Leyen, a member of the conservative European People’s party, to reveal her intentions about her future. She is expected to put herself forward for a second term.

After previous EU elections, the largest parliamentary group has been given the opportunity to appoint the president of the commission, the EU’s executive arm, leaving the role of council president, who is responsible for brokering between the EU leaders and calling EU summits, open to a smaller group.

Both candidates must be approved by a majority of the EU’s 27 leaders, and the commission president also needs the backing of the parliament.

The latest polls show a significant swing towards the far right. Projections from the election analyst EU Elects published on December 30th show the far-right Identity and Democracy group, of which the French nationalist Marine Le Pen is a member, on course to overtake the Renew liberal group to become the third-largest faction in the European Parliament.

