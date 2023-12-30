Ukrainian cities targeted with some 150 missiles leaving 30 dead and 160 wounded, officials say

Overall, the attack hit six cities and reports of deaths and damage came in from across the country. Photograph: Oleksandr Gimanov/AFP via Getty Images

Russia targeted Ukrainian cities with more than 150 missiles and drones on Friday, in what Ukrainian officials said was one of the largest air assaults of the war. At least 30 people were killed and more than 160 were wounded, and critical infrastructure was damaged in what an air force official called the biggest aerial barrage of the war.

A maternity hospital, apartment blocks and schools were among the buildings reported damaged across Ukraine.

In the capital, Kyiv, broken glass and mangled metal littered city streets. Air raid and emergency service sirens wailed as plumes of smoke drifted into a bright blue sky.

The result was “the most massive aerial attack” since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, air force commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his official Telegram channel. It topped the previous biggest assault, in November 2022 when Russia launched 96 missiles, and this year’s biggest, with 81 missiles on March 9, according to air force records.

Meanwhile, in Poland, authorities said that what apparently was a Russian missile had entered the country’s airspace Friday morning from the direction of Ukraine and then vanished off radars.

Thanks to its powerful air defense systems, Ukraine has often been able to shoot down most, if not all, Russian weapons targeting cities in recent months. But Friday the Ukrainian military said it had shot down only 114 missiles and drones out of a total of 158.

The UN Security Council hastily convened later Friday to discuss the attack, which Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari called “appalling”.

“Tragically, 2023 is ending as it began – with devastating violence against the people of Ukraine,” he said, and noted that international humanitarian law forbids attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that the bombardment shows Russian president Vladimir Putin must be stopped, “but uless Congress takes urgent action in the new year, we will not be able to continue sending the weapons and vital air defense systems Ukraine needs to protect its people. Congress must step up and act.”

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres condemned Russia’s attack “in the strongest terms” and said attacks against civilians are unacceptable and must end immediately, according to a statement.

In Kyiv, the bombardment damaged a subway station that lies across the street from a factory belonging to the Artem company, which produces components for various military-grade missiles. Officials did not say whether the factory was directly hit.

Overall, the attack hit six cities and reports of deaths and damage came in from across the country. Several dozen missiles were launched towards Kyiv, with more than 30 intercepted, said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration. Eight people were killed there, officials said.

In the eastern city of Dnipro, four maternity hospital patients were rescued from a fire, five people were killed and 20 injured, officials said.

In Odesa, on the southern coast, falling drone wreckage started a fire at a multistory residential building, according to the regional head, Oleh Kiper. Two people were killed and 15, including two children, were injured, he said.

The mayor of the western city of Lviv, Andrii Sadovyi, said one person was killed there, with three schools and a kindergarten damaged in a drone attack. Local emergency services said 30 people were injured.

In northeastern Ukraine, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the city was subjected to at least three waves of aerial attacks that included S-300 and Kh-21 missile launches. One person was killed and at least nine injured, officials said.

Additional reporting - AP

