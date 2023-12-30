New Year plans destroyed for travellers as Eurostar cancels all remaining high-speed train services

A thronging London St Pancras International on Saturday morning saw crestfallen travellers sitting on suitcases in the concourse. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Getty Images

No high-speed services will run between Ebbsfleet International and London St Pancras International on Saturday because a tunnel under the Thames is flooded and Eurostar, which runs services from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, has apologised to customers for the impact on their travel plans.

It means the company has now cancelled a total of 29 trains, with no services expected to run for the rest of the day.

A thronging London St Pancras International on Saturday morning saw crestfallen travellers sitting on suitcases in the concourse, as people could be heard frantically trying to find alternative routes to their destinations.

A man, presumed to be a taxi driver, was also seen wondering around the station clutching an iPad which said “taxi to Paris”.

Among them were newlyweds Nicole Carrera, 29, and her husband Christopher, 31, who said their plans to spend New Year’s Eve at Disneyland Paris are “ruined” due to the travel disruption.

The holidaying New Yorkers were due to catch a train from London St Pancras International to Paris on Saturday morning but it was cancelled.

They have had to rebook for a 2.30pm outbound train on Sunday, scuppering their plans to spend New Year’s Eve at the theme park and leaving them out of pocket for a non-refundable hotel booked in Paris for Saturday evening.

Ms Carrera said “We actually got married in October and we had this trip planned before we got engaged… we planned this trip because we’ve always wanted to come to London/Paris. We were going to Paris, for like, around the holiday season because the cities are nice during the holidays and we had never been, it was on our list of places to travel and we just wanted to come visit.

“So we’ve been in London since Wednesday and we wanted to leave today because we were actually supposed to go to Disney Paris tomorrow for New Year’s Eve.

“So obviously those plans our ruined because now we won’t get into Paris tomorrow until about 6pm. So we’re just going to walk around the city (Paris) tomorrow when we get there and finally get to our hotel. It’s just one of those things.”

She added: “We go to Disney in the States all the time in Florida so we were like, we might as well go while we’re there, what a better way to celebrate New Year’s, there’s so many things to do.”

Sitting on the floor elsewhere in the international terminus were Christina David, 25, and Georgina Benyamin, 26, from Sydney, Australia.

They have been travelling in Europe for almost a month and the final stop in their trip is Paris, where they hoped to spend New Year’s Eve before flying home on January 7th.

The pair told how they have “travelled Europe on a budget” before splashing out on an “expensive hotel with an Eiffel Tower view” for the final leg of their trip.

Ms David said: “We paid for an expensive hotel with an Eiffel Tower view.”

Ms Benyamin added: “We travelled Europe on a budget and then like once we hit New Year’s we’re going to go hard, watch Paris light up, I don’t think that’s going to happen… I’m going to cry.”

She said she felt “frustrated, angry, sad.”

Ms David added: “There were lots of people crying… we don’t know where to go, we have nowhere to stay.”

Ms Benyamin said their “New Year’s plans are cancelled”.

“We booked another train for tomorrow, we’re just hoping that one doesn’t get cancelled as well because otherwise we’re actually f*****, we don’t know what to do. As long as we get to Paris that’s what matters, to get our flight home,” Ms David said.

Ms Benyamin said: “Now we have to book a hotel to stay for the night here”, as Ms David added: “We’ve got nowhere to stay.”

A spokesperson said, “Eurostar has unfortunately had to cancel a further 15 trains to and from London due to the situation not improving with flooding in the tunnels between St Pancras international and Ebbsfleet.

“Network Rail is continuing to do all they can and will update Eurostar if any services can continue later in the day.

“Eurostar is extremely sorry for the unforeseen issues affecting our customers and services.

“We understand this is a vital time to get home at the end of the festive season and ahead of New Year.

“We are doing all we can to rectify the situation.

“Customers are encouraged to visit the Eurostar website for more information on their journey and compensation entitlement.”

The flooding is also disrupting Southeastern Railway trains which run on the route, the operator said. – PA