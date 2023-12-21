Several dead and dozens injured, gunman ‘eliminated’, at scene of Prague school shooting

A shooting in central Prague has left a number of people dead and dozens of others wounded.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday’s gunfire in the Czech Republic’s capital.

The country’s nterior minister Vit Rakusan told Czech public television the person who opened fire was dead.

He said there is no other suspect at the scene and there is no imminent further danger but he urged people to cooperate with police.

Police said officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

The philosophical faculty of Charles University, located at the square has been evacuated, Prague mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said.

The police department said the square has been sealed off and urged people also to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.

Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague’s rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured but had no details.

Czech police said the gunman at a university building has been “eliminated”.

Czech Charles University told staff in an email to “stay put” and lock the doors following report of a shooting at one of its buildings.

“Stay put, don’t go anywhere, if you’re in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights,” said an email to staff at the Philosophy Faculty of Charles University, seen by Reuters. – AP/Reuters