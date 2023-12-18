Ukraine-Russia war: Ukrainian forces face shortage of artillery shells, says commander

A local man inspects the site of an overnight drone attack in Odesa, southern Ukraine. Photograph: EPA

Frontline Ukrainian soldiers face shortages of artillery shells and have scaled back some military operations because of a lack of foreign assistance, a senior army general has said.

Brig Gen Oleksandr Tarnavskyi was speaking after US Republican legislators held up a $60 billion (€55 billion) US package and Hungary blocked €50 billion in EU funding for Kyiv.

“There’s a problem with ammunition, especially post-Soviet (shells) – that’s 122mm, 152mm. And today these problems exist across the entire frontline ... The volumes that we have today are not sufficient for us today, given our needs,” he told Reuters.

“So, we’re redistributing it. We’re replanning tasks that we had set for ourselves and making them smaller because we need to provide for them.”

Brig Gen Tarnavskyi said although the shortage of artillery shells was a significant issue for Ukraine, Russian forces also faced ammunition problems.

Answering a question about whether he considers the battlefield situation a stalemate, Ukraine’s army chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, replied “no”, Ukraine’s RBC media reported.

He declined to comment on whether Ukraine would continue counteroffensive operations during the winter.

Mr Zaluzhnyi said a covert listening device has been found in one of the offices where he works – and hinted bugs have also been detected elsewhere.

Ukraine’s Security Service revealed on Sunday that during a routine sweep a bug was found in a room he used. The device was not working, the agency said.

Last month, Mr Zaluzhnyi told the Economist the war had entered a phase of attritional fighting in which neither side would make much progress unless there was a technological breakthrough.

Speaking then, he also suggested Russia was slowly getting the upper hand thanks to its superior numbers. “Just like in the first World War, we have reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate,” he said, adding: “There will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough.”

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, last week struggled to persuade Republicans to support a the military aid package, with objectors insisting on White House concessions on border security as a condition for a deal.

In Ukraine, the Kherson region has been hit by 374 shells over the last day, killing one person and damaging infrastructure and residential buildings, Gyunduz Mamedov, a former deputy prosecutor general of Ukraine, wrote on X.