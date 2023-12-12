Ukraine war: Zelenskiy makes 11th hour plea for funds in Washington

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday plans a last-ditch plea to US lawmakers to keep military support flowing as he battles Russia, in visits to the White House and Capitol Hill.

Heading into winter, with tens of thousands of Ukrainians dead, a yawning budget deficit and Russian advances in the east, Zelenskiy is scheduled to press US lawmakers to replenish nearly depleted funding, before meeting US president Joe Biden.

“If there’s anyone inspired by unresolved issues on Capitol Hill, it’s just (Russian president Vladimir) Putin and his sick clique,” Mr Zelenskiy said at a speech in Washington on Monday to a US military audience.

Newly declassified US intelligence shows that “Russia seems to believe that a military deadlock through the winter will drain western support for Ukraine” and ultimately give Russia the advantage despite Russian losses, said Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council.

Ukraine is having success stopping Russian forces but Mr Putin is continuing to order his troops forward despite heavy losses of troops and equipment since October, she said.

There are just three days before Congress recesses for the year on Friday, and Republicans in the House of Representatives have until now refused to pass a $106 billion supplemental bill that contains Ukraine aid without unrelated, fiercely disputed changes to US immigration.

Mr Putin, who said last week he would run for president again in 2024, is betting he can outlast western aid and attention to score a big strategic victory against the West, Mr Zelenskiy and Mr Biden aides believe. The view is shared by European lawmakers who will send their own last-minute plea to Congress Tuesday.

Mr Biden has cast the situation in stark terms, saying “history is going to judge harshly those who turn their back on freedom’s cause”.

Ultimately, US troops could be forced to fight Russia, Mr Biden and others warn, if an unchecked Mr Putin invades a European ally covered by Nato’s mutual defence commitments.

US House speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, said in a letter to the Biden administration released last week that lawmakers need more detail on the administration’s objectives in Ukraine and linked the issue to immigration.

“President Biden must satisfy Congressional oversight inquiries about the Administration’s failure thus far to present clearly defined objectives, and its failure to provide essential weapons (for Ukraine) on a timely basis,” Johnson wrote. He said that “supplemental Ukraine funding is dependent upon enactment of transformative change to our nation’s border security laws”.

The White House told Congress on December 4th the government will no longer have funding to provide more weapons for Ukraine after the end of the year. Congress approved more than $110 billion for Ukraine since Russia’s February 2022 invasion but no new funds since Republicans took over the House from Democrats in January.

Bolstered by billions of dollars in US arms, humanitarian aid and intelligence, Ukraine was able to fend off Russia’s initial attempt to sweep the country. But Kyiv failed to break through Russian defensive lines in a large counteroffensive push this year and Russia is now on the offensive in the east.

“As winter approaches, we're seeing now increased missile and drone attacks by the Russian armed forces against civilian infrastructure,” said White House spokesman John Kirby on Monday. “We expect that that will continue, particularly against energy infrastructure.”

Some Republicans, particularly those with the closest ties to former US president Donald Trump, oppose more Ukraine aid, and are asking about the war aims and how US money is being spent. It was left out of a stopgap funding bill Congress passed in October to keep the government open.

The war and immigration issues are expected to be lightning-rod issues before the 2024 US presidential and congressional elections. Mr Trump and Mr Biden are seeking the presidency.

About 41 per cent of US adults polled by Reuters/Ipsos last month backed sending weapons to Ukraine, compared to 32 per cent who were opposed and the rest unsure.

Mr Zelenskiy, now on the second day of his trip to Washington, is expected to address US senators at 9am local time (2pm). He will not address the House, but will meet privately with Mr Johnson.

Mr Biden and Mr Zelenskiy will hold a joint press conference at 4:15pm local time.

On the eve of Mr Zelenskiy’s visit to Capitol Hill, Senate Republicans expressed dwindling hopes they can reach a border deal with Democrats and pass the supplemental package this week.

“I'm becoming increasingly pessimistic,” Senator Susan Collins, the top Republican on spending, told reporters.

Mr Biden asked Congress for $61.4 billion (€56.9 billion) in Ukraine-related funding in October, including weapons, economic assistance and humanitarian aid. A linked request would provide billions more for Israel’s military, too. – Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023