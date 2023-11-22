Far-right, anti-EU populist Geert Wilders takes lead in Dutch election, exit poll shows

Geert Wilders, leader of the Party for Freedom, known as PVV, reacts to first preliminary results of the Dutch parliamentary elections. Photograph: Peter Dejong/AP

Dutch anti-EU far-right populist Geert Wilders, who has vowed to halt all immigration to the Netherlands, was set for a major victory in parliamentary elections on Wednesday, an exit poll showed.

Beating all predictions, the exit poll put Mr Wilders’ Freedom Party (PVV) at 35 out of 150 seats, 10 seats ahead of the closest rival, former EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans’ Labour/Green Left combination. That margin was far greater than expected.

Exit polls are generally reliable with a margin of error of roughly two seats. Mr Wilders’ lead appeared to be too great for the outcome to change.

At a cafe in The Hague, fans of wilders erupted in cheers, hugged and threw their arms in the air.

In a victory speech, Mr Wilders vowed to bring an end to a “tsunami of asylum and immigration” and promised to return the country to the Dutch.

Mr Wilders’ rode a wave of anti-immigration sentiment, blaming a housing shortage on flows of asylum seekers.

A self-proclaimed fan of Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orban, Mr Wilders is also explicitly anti-EU, urging the Netherlands to control borders, to significantly reduce its payments to the union and to block the entrance of any new members.

The party of outgoing prime minister Mark Rutte, the conservative VVD, was in third place at 24 seats, the exit poll showed.

Immigration – the issue that triggered the collapse of Mr Rutte’s last cabinet after 13 years in power – has been a key issue in the campaign.

“It’s been enough now. the Netherlands can’t take it any more. We have to think about our own people first now. Borders closed. Zero asylum seekers,” Mr Wilders said in a television debate on the eve of the election.

Mr Wilders is internationally known for his fiery anti-Islamic politics and was convicted by a Dutch judge for discrimination after he insulted Moroccans at a campaign rally in 2014.

Mr Wilders will likely lead government formation talks that will start on Friday. He has said he wants to lead the country, but will have to co-operate other parties to form a coalition with a majority in parliament. That process usually takes months.

He is expected to try to form a right-wing government with the VVD and the upstart party New Social Contract, although talks could be difficult as both parties have said they have serious doubts about working with Mr Wilders, because of his outspoken anti-Islam stance. – Reuters

