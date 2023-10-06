Nobel Peace Prize: Iranian ‘freedom fighter’ Narges Mohammadi wins 2023 award

Narges Mohammadi, centre, sits next to Nobel Peace Prize winner Shirin Ebadi, left, while attending a meeting on women’s rights in Tehran. File photograph: AP

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Narges Mohammadi for her “fight against the oppression of women in Iran”.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee picked the winner for the world’s most significant peace prize among 351 candidates, including 259 individuals and 92 organisations.

Narges Mohammadi, who remains in prison, has been arrested 13 times by the Iranian regime, convicted five times, and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes.

Hailing Mohammadi as a “freedom fighter”, the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee started her speech by saying, in Farsi, the words for “woman, life, freedom” - one of the slogans of the peaceful protests against the Iranian government.

“The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all,” Berit Reiss-Andersen said in the citation.

Mohammadi is currently serving multiple sentences in Tehran’s Evin Prison amounting to about 12 years imprisonment, according to the Front Line Defenders rights organisation, one of the many periods she has been detained behind bars.

Charges include spreading propaganda against the state.

She is the deputy head of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, a non-governmental organisation led by Shirin Ebadi, the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

The chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, faces media as she speaks during the announcement of the laureates of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize at he Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Mohammadi is the 19th woman to win the 122-year-old prize and the first one since Maria Ressa of the Philippines won the award in 2021 jointly with Russia’s Dmitry Muratov.

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 11 million Swedish crowns, or around $1 million, will be presented in Oslo on December 10th, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

Last year the prize went to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights group Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. - Reuters

