Spain election: Socialist Party set to prevent right from forming government

Spain’s general election delivered an upset as the Socialist Party of prime minister Pedro Sánchez performed better than polls had suggested and appeared on course to prevent the right from forming a government.

The conservative Popular Party (PP) of Alberto Núñez Feijóo had been leading polls going into the snap election, although it had looked likely to need the support of the far-right Vox party to form a majority.

However, on Sunday night, with more than 80 per cent of votes counted, the two parties appeared to have fallen short of the 176 seats needed in Spain’s Congress in order to form a government.

Mr Sánchez looked in a better position to form another left-wing coalition with the new left-wing Sumar platform, led by labour minister Yolanda Díaz, which represents 15 smaller parties.

The election followed a bitter campaign during which the opposition had accused the prime minister of threatening the unity of Spain because of his parliamentary reliance on Catalan and Basque nationalist parties.

Mr Sánchez’s ability to form a new administration would depend on his winning over nationalist parties again, which would undoubtedly create new tensions in Spain’s already.

Mr Sánchez and his allies, meanwhile, had warned voters against voting for the right, saying that the PP planned to form a coalition government with Vox, bringing a far-right party into Spain’s government for the first time since the dictatorship of Francisco Franco.