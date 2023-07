Workers extract a part of a rocket through a hole in a roof of a building in Odesa. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko/EPA

Ukraine’s air force said on Wednesday it downed 37 out of 63 targets in a vast Russian overnight missile and drone attack, including 23 suicide drones and 14 cruise missiles.

The air force said critical infrastructure and military facilities had been attacked in the night-time strikes, and that the main target was Ukraine’s southern Odesa region. – More to follow

