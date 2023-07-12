Fine Gael MEPs rebel against attempt to reject Nature Restoration Law

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg took part in a demonstration with activists in favor of the nature restoration law in front of the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, eastern France, yesterday. Photograph: Frederick Florin/AFP

All five Fine Gael MEPs have announced they will rebel against an attempt by their centre-right political group the European People’s Party to kill the Nature Restoration Law in a make-or-break vote today that is expected to be extremely tight.

It means that no Irish MEP is expected to back the rejection of the bill, which has become the focus of a political storm as the European Parliament’s right-wing groups seized on it as an attack on farmers that threatened food security, even as green groups and scientists insisted it was the opposite.

The head of the EPP in the parliament, Bavarian MEP Manfred Weber, has led a charge to reject the core plank of the European Union’s green deal legislation, which is intended to restore areas of nature to health to help the continent meet its climate change and biodiversity commitments.

The EPP strictly whipped MEPs to ensure rejections of the law when it faced previous committee votes, in an attempt to prevent it from progressing.

READ MORE

But as the bill comes before a full vote of all 705 MEPs in the parliament plenary on Wednesday, the leader of Fine Gael in the parliament Seán Kelly informed his political group they could count him out.

“I cannot vote to reject this law,” Mr Kelly announced in a social media video, saying that the EU member states had done a “good job” in amending the law in a compromise text that they backed last month.

[ EU rewetting proposal could ‘destroy the fabric of rural Ireland’, Galway meeting hears ]

He noted that the vast majority of TDs in an Oireachtas vote had backed that compromise text, including all of Fine Gael, and so he could not join the EPP attempt to reject the law outright.

“At the end of the day one has to do what one thinks is right, and the right thing to do is to vote not to reject, but to look at the proposals and amendments one by one and then I think we can find a very good landing spot.”

Midlands North-West MEP Colm Markey, who voted to reject a prior version of the law earlier this year as a member of the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, confirmed that he too would not join the EPP’s drive to kill the law.

“I will not vote to reject,” he told the Irish Times, adding that he would support the EU member states’ position and back amendments to “improve the proposal”.

“Enhancing biodiversity is too important to us all,” he said.

[ Nature Restoration Law: The case against ]

[ Nature Restoration Law: The case in favour ]

Dublin MEP Frances Fitzgerald spoke in favour of the law.

“Today I will vote in favour of an EU Nature Restoration Law,” she wrote on social media. “Protecting biodiversity is critical for all of us-urban, rural, farmers, businesses and for future generations to come.”

In a statement, Midlands-North-West MEP Maria Walsh said she wasn’t happy with all aspects of the law but that “rejecting the text outright simply isn’t the answer”.

“I will be voting, essentially, to keep the proposals alive, and this will see me go against the EPP Group,” Ms Walsh said.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune also announced that she would vote in favour of the compromise version of the law agreed by the member states, which moderated some of the law’s provisions on re-wetting land.

“I cannot support a full-out rejection. I want to see new dedicated funding for farmers because we need to restore nature working alongside our rural communities,” she wrote in a message.

Ireland’s Fianna Fáil MEPs are also set to support the Nature Restoration Law moving to the next stage of negotiations, though some of their Renew colleagues from other countries are expected to vote to reject it.

The Irish Green MEPs, several Left Independent MEPs and Sinn Féin’s Chris MacManus have all been critical of the EPP’s attempt to reject the bill and are expected to support the law’s continued passage.

“The public mood isn’t there in Ireland to reject,” one official remarked.