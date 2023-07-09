Joe Biden travels to Europe amid criticism over supply of cluster bombs to Ukraine

US president Joe Biden will arrive in Britain on Sunday for a brief visit during which he will meet British prime minister Rishi Sunak. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty

US president Joe Biden will arrive in Britain on Sunday for a brief visit during which he will meet British prime minister Rishi Sunak and discuss climate change issues with King Charles ahead of the upcoming Nato summit.

The White House said the trip was designed “to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations”. Following the summit, the US president is then expected to travel to Helsinki for a meeting with Nordic leaders.

The president will travel to Downing Street on Monday to hold a low-key meeting with Mr Sunak, their fifth in as many months and just a month after the two agreed in Washington to an “Atlantic Declaration” and to work together on advanced technologies, clean energy and critical minerals.

Mr Sunak’s spokesperson said their discussions would likely include the upcoming Nato summit and Ukraine.

Mr Biden has recently faced criticism over the decision to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, which are banned by many allies in the defence alliance because of their track record of killing many civilians.

The president sought to justify the bombs as being necessary because the “Ukrainians are running out of ammunition” and they will be a temporary measure to stop Moscow’s tanks.

The Biden administration said it had taken the decision after taking “a real hard look” at the potential danger to civilians.

Mr Sunak has made clear Britain “discourages” the use of cluster munitions after Mr Biden agreed to send the bombs to Ukraine to aid the fight against Russia.

The prime minister on Saturday highlighted that the UK was one of 123 signatories of a convention banning their use after the US president made the “difficult decision”.

Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov on Saturday welcomed Mr Biden’s decision, saying it would help to liberate Ukrainian territory but promised the munitions would not be used in Russia.

Mr Reznikov said the munitions would help save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, adding Ukraine would keep a strict record of their use and exchange information with its partners.

“Our position is simple – we need to liberate our temporarily occupied territories and save the lives of our people,” Mr Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

“Ukraine will use these munitions only for the de-occupation of our internationally recognized territories. These munitions will not be used on the officially recognized territory of Russia.”

On their upcoming meeting in London, Mr Sunak said in a statement: “As we face new and unprecedented challenges to our physical and economic security, our alliances are more important than ever.”

“The UK is Europe’s leading Nato ally, we are the United States’ most important trade, defence and diplomatic partner, and we are at the forefront of providing Ukraine with the support they need to succeed on the battlefield,” said Mr Sunak.

Mr Sunak has gone some way in repairing ties with Mr Biden after the relationship cooled under his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss due to their tough stance over a post-Brexit deal with the European Union and Mr Johnson’s closer ties to former US president Donald Trump.

For Mr Biden, the more high-profile part of the trip will be his meeting with King Charles at Windsor Castle where the monarch’s late mother Queen Elizabeth hosted Barack Obama in 2016 and Trump in 2018.

The president and the king are due to discuss climate issues, a subject on which King Charles has campaigned and spoken out about for more than five decades.

Following the meeting, Mr Biden and Mr Sunak leave Britain for Lithuania where Nato leaders will gather for a key summit.

The two-day summit, taking place next week, looks set to be dominated by how Nato will define its future relationship with Ukraine, amid repeated calls by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy for Kyiv to receive an invitation into the alliance at the summit. – Agencies