Man due in Spanish court over suspected murder of partner

An Irish man suspected of murdering his partner at a Spanish holiday hotel is appearing in court on Wednesday.

The man (30) was arrested on Sunday night after his partner was found dead beside him on a second-floor corridor of the four-star Magnolia Hotel in the Costa Dorada resort of Salou, south of Barcelona.

He will appear before a judge for in a behind-closed-doors hearing and is expected to be remanded in prison pending an ongoing investigation.

The man was held on Sunday night after being found with a “self-inflicted” wrist wound alongside the body of his partner.

Police took him to hospital in the provincial capital Tarragona for treatment before transferring him to a city police headquarters where he was held for two nights.

A spokesman for the regional Mossos d’Esquadra police force said on Wednesday morning: “The man arrested on Sunday following the discovery of a woman’s body at a hotel in Salou has been taken to court.

“This matter is now one for the courts and we will not be making any further comment.”

Only trials are held in public in Spain, and Wednesday’s hearing will not be open to the press and public.