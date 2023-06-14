Italy bids farewell to Berlusconi on contested day of mourning

People gather outside the Duomo cathedral in Milan ahead of the state funeral for Italy's former prime minister and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi. Photograph: Gabriel Bouys/AFP

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi continued to divide his country even after death, as a decision by the government, which includes his former party, to honour him with a national day of mourning sparked controversy.

Mr Berlusconi died on Monday aged 86. His state funeral which will take place in Milan’s Cathedral on Wednesday afternoon is likely to attract several thousand people, including top political leaders and foreign dignitaries.

Some Italian opposition politicians, including former premier Giuseppe Conte, refused to attend the service, while former centre-left minister Rosy Bindi said an "inappropriate sanctification" was taking place.

Former Italian premiers have been given state funerals in the past, but this is the first time that a national day of mourning, an unprecedented honour, has been called as well. It is up to the government to declare it.

Italy is ruled by a right-wing coalition of prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s party Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini’s League and Mr Berlusconi’s former party Forza Italia.

The day of mourning is not a public holiday, but rather a symbolic tribute in which flags fly at half mast from public buildings. The European Parliament also decided to pay its respects in this manner.

Ms Bindi, a woman often vilified by Mr Berlusconi’s sexist jibes, said the national day was “disrespectful towards the majority” of Italians who opposed the late leader.

Mr Berlusconi was a highly divisive figure who set the mould for other businessmen-turned-politicians like former US president Donald Trump, with a career punctuated by scandals and legal trials.

In Milan, flower wreaths were stacked against the facade of the city’s gothic cathedral ahead of the funeral, while giant screens were installed to allow people to follow from the square.

Around 2,300 people were expected to be inside the cathedral, including Ms Meloni, Italian president Sergio Mattarella and the leader of centre-left Democratic Party Elly Schlein.

Parliamentary activity was de facto suspended on Wednesday to allow politicians to take part in the service. - Reuters

