Residential building that was damaged during Russian drone attacks in May in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

Ukraine’s military shot down four cruise missiles and 10 attack drones during a Russian air strike overnight, the air force said in a statement early on Friday.

It said Russian forces had launched 16 drones and six cruise missiles during the attack, and that two other cruise missiles had struck a civilian object in central Ukraine during an earlier attack on Thursday evening. – More to follow

