Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town

An attacker with a knife has injured several people, including children, in Annecy, a town in the French Alps. Photograph: Lionel Cironneau/AP

Several people, including young children, are reported to be in a critical condition following a stabbing attack in a town in the French Alps.

A group of children - some of them toddlers - were playing in a square in a the town of Annecy, south of Geneva in eastern France when they were attacked by a man weilding a knife.

In a short tweet France’s interior minister Gerald Darmanin, said police have detained the alleged attacker.

“Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy,” he wrote.

An interior ministry official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak about the developing situation, said four children and two adults have been hurt.

He said that number could change because the full details are not yet clear.

The official said he had no details about the gravity of the injuries.

Local politician Antoine Armand said in a tweet that children were targeted in a playground in an “abominable” attack.

He wrote: “We still know very little but all my support for the victims, relatives, law enforcement and rescue.”

In Paris, politicians interrupted a debate to hold a moment of silence for the victims, BFMTV reported. - AP