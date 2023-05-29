Four die after tourist boat overturns in Italy

A tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy’s Lago Maggiore, with at least two people confirmed dead. Photograph: Vigili Del Fuoco

Four people died late on Sunday after a tourist boat capsized on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy due to a sudden whirlwind, the fire brigade and media reported.

People were celebrating a birthday on the 16-metre-long boat when it capsized and sank in a violent storm.

Nineteen survivors swam to shore without serious injury, fire brigade said on Twitter, adding the wreck was found by its divers at a depth of 16 metres.

Firefighter video showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.

The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit the northern region of Lombardy on Sunday evening, forcing delays at the Malpensa airport. – AP