Ukraine’s Zelenskiy confirms Russian forces have taken control of Bakhmut

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and US president Joe Biden take part in a bilateral meeting during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima on Sunday. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the loss of the city of Bakhmut to Russian forces on Sunday at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, saying “I think no” when asked whether it remained in Kyiv’s control.

“I think no,” he said ahead of a meeting with US president Joe Biden in Japan. “For today, it is only in our hearts.”

Mr Zelenskiy said the eastern Ukrainian city had been destroyed and that there is “little left” of it after a lengthy military onslaught.

He added, “You have to understand that there is nothing,” saying of the Russians, “They destroyed everything.”

Russia claimed on Saturday to have fully captured the smashed eastern Ukrainian city, which if true would mark an end to the longest and bloodiest battle of the 15-month war.

“It is tragedy,” Mr Zelenskiy said. “There is nothing on this place.”

The assault on the largely levelled city was led by troops from the Wagner Group of mercenaries, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said earlier in the day that his troops had finally pushed the Ukrainians out of the last built-up area inside the city.

Kyiv had previously denied Prigozhin’s claim.

Mr Zelenskiy continued to seek global support on Sunday for Kyiv’s plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, telling G7 leaders the plan was “an obvious expression of rationality”.

Mr Zelenskiy has in recent months been promoting what his administration has billed as a “peace formula”.

“We’re united by one more principle – rationality,” he said in a speech to the leaders, the text of which was posted to the president’s website.

“We always act practically protecting our values. And the Ukrainian peace formula is an obvious expression of rationality. I thank you for supporting our formula.”

In a separate social media post, Mr Zelenskiy said he had presented the plan to G7 leaders at the Hiroshima summit. “We have developed the peace formula in a way that ensures each of its points is backed by UN resolutions,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“And in a way that everyone in the world can choose the track they can contribute to. From Japan to the Arab countries, from Europe to Latin America, we find support for our formula.”

Mr Zelenskiy has pushed western allies and other countries to go further on both economic and military measures to support Kyiv as Russia’s 15-month invasion drags on. – Reuters