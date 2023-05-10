Ukarine ‘seriously damages’ Russian brigade near Bakhmut with city still main target, military says

Members of the Ukrainian 28th Mechanized Brigade ride in a BMP armored vehicle during a mission to fire a SPG-9 recoilless gun at a Russian target in the direction of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on Monday. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

Ukraine’s military said on Wednesday its forces had seriously damaged though not destroyed Russia’s 72nd Separate Motor-rifle Brigade near Bakhmut, and that the eastern city remained Moscow’s main target.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukrainian troops in the east, said the situation remained “difficult” in Bakhmut, but that Moscow was increasingly forced to use regular army forces because of heavy losses among the Wagner private army group.

Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose private Wagner Group is fighting in Bakhmut, said on Tuesday that the 72nd Separate Motor-rifle Brigade had abandoned its positions.

“Unfortunately they have not destroyed the whole [Russian] brigade yet, two companies have been seriously damaged there,” Cherevatyi said in televised comments.

READ MORE

“The situation [in Bakhmut] remains difficult because for the enemy, despite all the white noise Prigozhin is trying to create, it [Bakhmut] is [still] the main direction of attack, the main coveted target.”

Moscow has not commented on the reports from either side that its 72nd Separate Motor-rifle Brigade had abandoned its positions on the southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut.

The Russian ministry of defence did not immediately reply to a request from Reuters for comment, and Reuters could not independently confirm the situation in the area.

A Russian brigade is typically formed of several thousand troops. The eastern Ukrainian city has been the primary target of Moscow’s huge winter offensive and scene of the bloodiest ground combat in Europe since the second World War.

Mr Prigozhin, who has repeatedly accused Moscow’s regular armed forces of failing to adequately support his private army that led the fight in Bakhmut, said on Tuesday that the Russian brigade had abandoned its positions.

“Our army is fleeing. The 72nd Brigade p****d away three square km this morning, where I had lost around 500 men,” Mr Prigozhin said.

In a statement overnight, Ukraine’s Third Separate Assault Brigade said: “It’s official. Prigozhin’s report about the flight of Russia’s 72nd Independent Motorized Rifle Brigade from near Bakhmut and the ‘500 corpses’ of Russians left behind is true.”

“The Third Assault Brigade is grateful for the publicity about our success at the front.”

Early on Wednesday the unit, formed from Ukraine's nationalist Azov Battalion, reposted a video of one of Azov's founders, Andriy Biletsky, who said his forces had “defeated” the Russian brigade.

“In fact, the 6th and 7th squadrons of this brigade were almost entirely destroyed, brigade intelligence was destroyed, large number of fighting vehicles were destroyed, a considerable number of prisoners were taken,” he said.

“The attacks were implemented within a territory 3km wide and 2.6km deep, and this entire territory is completely liberated from the Russian occupying forces.”

Ukraine’s General Staff, which typically withholds such detail from its regular reports, gave no specific account of fighting in the area, apart from saying that Russia had “conducted an unsuccessful offensive in the city of Bakhmut”. – Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023