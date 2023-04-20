Zelenskiy says it is time for Nato to invite Ukraine into alliance

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg shakes hands with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the end of a joint press conference in Kyiv. Photograph: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday it was time for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) to take the political decision to invite Ukraine to join the military alliance, and that Kyiv wanted to know when it would become a member.

The Ukrainian leader told a joint news conference in Kyiv with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg that a Nato summit in Vilnius in July could become “historic”, and that he had been invited to attend.

“I am grateful for the invitation to visit the summit, but it is also important for Ukraine to receive the corresponding invitation,” he told reporters.

“There is not a single objective barrier to the political decision to invite Ukraine into the alliance and now, when most people in Nato countries and the majority of Ukrainians support Nato accession, is the time for the corresponding decisions.”

On Thursday, Mr Stoltenberg paid his first visit to Kyiv since Russia’s full-scale invasion, in a show of support for Ukraine as it prepares to launch a counteroffensive.

Mr Stoltenberg paid his respects to Ukrainian soldiers who have been killed fighting in the war and reviewed damaged Russian military equipment displayed on a central square in Kyiv.

Russia’s invasion on February 24th, 2022 has killed thousands, uprooted millions, destroyed cities and devastated the Ukrainian economy.

Nato has supported Ukraine, with member states sending weapons but not fighting troops.

Ukraine, which gained independence from the Russia-led Soviet Union in 1991, sees its future in the alliance. Last September, it announced a bid for fast-track membership after the Kremlin said it had have annexed four Ukrainian regions that its troops have partially occupied.

Moscow regards Nato as a hostile military alliance bent on encroaching on what it sees as its sphere of influence.

Meanwhile, Denmark and the Netherlands said on Thursday they will jointly donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The tanks, which will be bought from a third party and refurbished, are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024, they said in a joint statement.

“It is absolutely crucial for the hope of a peaceful and secure Europe that we do not let the Ukrainians fight the battle alone,” Denmark’s acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

In February, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands also announced they will pool resources to restore at least 100 old Leopard 1 tanks from industry stocks and supply them to Ukraine this year and next. - Reuters

