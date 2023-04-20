Nato chief Stoltenberg pays first visit to Ukraine since invasion

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has paid his first visit to Kyiv since Russia’s full-scale invasion, in a show of support for Ukraine as it prepares to launch a counteroffensive.

Mr Stoltenberg paid his respects to Ukrainian soldiers who have been killed fighting in the war and reviewed damaged Russian military equipment displayed on a central square in Kyiv.

Russia’s invasion on February 24th, 2022 has killed thousands, uprooted millions, destroyed cities and devastated the Ukrainian economy.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) has supported Ukraine, with member states sending weapons but not fighting troops.

READ MORE

Ukraine, which gained independence from the Russia-led Soviet Union in 1991, sees its future in the alliance. Last September, it announced a bid for fast-track membership after the Kremlin said it had have annexed four Ukrainian regions that its troops have partially occupied.

Moscow regards Nato as a hostile military alliance bent on encroaching on what it sees as its sphere of influence.

Meanwhile, Denmark and the Netherlands said on Thursday they will jointly donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The tanks, which will be bought from a third party and refurbished, are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024, they said in a joint statement.

“It is absolutely crucial for the hope of a peaceful and secure Europe that we do not let the Ukrainians fight the battle alone,” Denmark’s acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

In February, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands also announced they will pool resources to restore at least 100 old Leopard 1 tanks from industry stocks and supply them to Ukraine this year and next. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023