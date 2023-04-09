At least four killed and nine injured in avalanche in French Alps

Four people have died and nine others have been injured in an avalanche southwest of Mont Blanc in the French Alps, France’s interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday.
The avalanche occurred in the middle of the day on the Armancette glacier, he wrote on Twitter.
Those caught up in it were backcountry skiing in the mountains, said Emmanuel Coquand, spokesman for the local authorities of Haute-Savoie, adding that they were still confirming the identity of the victims.
He said the avalanche was extensive, covering an area of 1km by 500 metres at an altitude of 3,500 metres and that its causes are being investigated.
The glacier lies near the village and ski resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie.
French president Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter that rescue services were continuing to search for further casualties and that his thoughts were with the victims and their families. – Reuters