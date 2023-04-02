Pope Francis attends Palm Sunday service after hospital stay

Pope Francis presides over the Palm Sunday Mass at St Peter's Square in the Vatican. Photograph: VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

Pope Francis attended a Palm Sunday service in St Peter’s Square, a day after he was discharged from hospital following successful treatment for a severe bout of bronchitis.

He was driven into the huge esplanade, sitting in the back of an open-topped vehicle as it passed through the crowds, before descending and starting the service from his position beneath an ancient Egyptian obelisk.

The pope (86) was taken to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, but recovered quickly following an infusion of antibiotics and returned to his Vatican residence on Saturday.

On a cloudy morning, Francis wore a long, ivory-coloured coat as he was driven into the square aboard a Pope mobile. Ahead of him, scores of prelates and priests and tens of thousands of rank-and-file faithful clutching palm fronds or olive branches filled the square.

READ MORE

His voice sounded strong as he opened the ceremony, which observed Jesus’s entrance into Jerusalem in the time leading up to his crucifixion, which Christians mark on Good Friday.

Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday on April 9th this year, and the many associated events will test the pope’s stamina. – Agencies