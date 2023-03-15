Two children suspected of killing 12-year-old girl in Germany

Two children are in custody over the killing of a 12-year-old girl in western Germany. Photograph: AP

Two children have been taken into custody over the killing of a 12-year-old girl in the town of Freudenberg, in western Germany, in a case that has shocked the country.

The two girls became suspects after a body was found dead in a woodland area in western Germany at the weekend.

The victim, who was only identified by her first name Louise due to privacy reasons, went missing on Saturday after visiting a friend.

She was found stabbed to death on Sunday in a forest near a former railway station after a massive police search.

Prosecutor Mario Mannweiler told reporters that “we must assume that the crime was committed by two children from the (victim’s) circle of acquaintances”.

Investigations found that Luise had died as a result of knife wounds, prosecutor Mr Mannweiler told reporters, adding that no weapon had yet been found.

“We believe that this crime was committed by two children,” said Mr Mannweiler.

Because they are 12 and 13-years old, they are not subject to criminal law which in Germany only takes effect for minors from the age of 14. They are in the hands of the youth office.

There was no evidence that anyone else was involved or that there had been a sexual assault, he said.

Local media reported that the children are girls and the prosecutor later referred to the suspects as girls.

Residents of the small town of Freudenberg, around 80km east of Cologne, were in shock and flags were at half mast. – Agencies