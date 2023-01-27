Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskiy calls for further sanctions and more weapons

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for further sanctions on Russia and more weapons for Ukraine after Russian strikes on Thursday left 11 dead and 11 wounded.

Mr Zelenskiy made the call in his nightly address following the latest missile and drone attacks that came a day after Kyiv won pledges of battlefield tanks from western countries to combat Moscow’s invasion.

“This Russian aggression can and should be stopped only with adequate weapons. The terrorist state will not understand anything else. Weapons on the battlefield. Weapons that protect our skies,” Mr Zelenskiy said.

“New sanctions against Russia, ie political and economic weapons. And legal weapons – we need to work even harder to establish a tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

Explosions were heard near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station during Thursday’s strikes, said UN nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), who visited Ukraine last week, said IAEA monitors reported powerful explosions near Ukraine’s Russian-occupied power station on Thursday and renewed calls for a security zone around the plant.

But an adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, the company operating Russia’s nuclear plants, said the comments were unfounded and called it a “provocation”. – Guardian