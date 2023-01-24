Leopard tanks: Porsche of battlefield now more closely linked with Beijing than Berlin

A Leopard 2 tank: the original Leopard drew on Nazi-era designs by Ferdinand Porsche. With four different models available, today’s Leopard 2s are built by Krauss-Maffei. Photograph: Michael Sohn/AP

Those in the know call Germany’s Leopard 2 tank the Porsche of the battlefield – and for good reason.

Lighter than its British (Challenger) or US (Abrams) competition, the Leopard has a wider range (500km), handles better and moves faster (70km/h) with more horsepower (1,500PS) on a diesel engine.

Small wonder that the tank – first developed in 1964 and redesigned as the Leopard 2 in 1979 – has been a favourite with armies in Europe and beyond, and now is the focus of support for Ukraine.

What few realise, though, is just how little control Berlin has over the Leopard’s future – and how closely the tank is linked to Germany’s Nazi past.

Like the mass-market hit Volkswagen Beetle, the original Leopard drew on Nazi-era designs by Ferdinand Porsche.

Before his famous sports cars, the engineer designed the Tiger tank and, in 1939, a prototype called the VK 30.01 (P). The tank – the P stands for Porsche – was tested in 1941-1942 and named the Leopard.

In postwar West Germany, when Krauss-Maffei was awarded the contract to build the new Bundeswehr battle tank, it included some Porsche design ideas. And in a nod to his tradition of naming military vehicles after big cats, they launched their 1965 model as the Leopard.

By 1970, the original post-war Leopard was the best-selling tank in Holland (415), Belgium (334) and Norway (78) and with orders in from Italy (400), Denmark (400) and Spain(200).

With 2,378 sold overall, the Leopard 1 was a golden goose for Krauss-Maffei – founded in Munich in 1838 as a steam locomotive maker – and the firm’s postwar billionaire owner Friedrich Flick.

A generous and early donor to the Nazis, Flick’s coal and steel empire was built on Hitler connections, theft of Jewish business owners and wartime slave labour. The second round of Nuremberg trials in 1947 found him guilty of war crimes and sentenced him to seven years in prison. Released after five due to good behaviour, a recommendation by US occupying forces that Flick be stripped of his assets forever was ignored by the Adenauer administration in Bonn.

No wonder: Flick was a generous donor to West German politicians, exposed later as largely illegal.

Flick’s death in 1972 meant he missed the even-greater success of the Leopard 2. It took defence markets by storm due to its improved technical precision and a looser sales regime.

Responding in part to the oil crisis, Bonn allowed West German arms companies sell arms and production licenses beyond Nato members for the first time – from neutral Sweden and Switzerland to fascist Spain and pre-revolutionary Iran.

Two years before its official launch in 1979, the Leopard 2 was a highly coveted animal: in 1977 West German military intelligence foiled an attempt to drive a Leopard 2 over the Swiss border into communist Czechoslovakia.

With four different models available, today’s Leopard 2s are built by Krauss-Maffei with components from 1,000 suppliers including a 120mm smooth bore gun from Rheinmetall (another firm with a dark Nazi past).

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann says over 3,500 units have been supplied to 19 countries worldwide with more than 2,000 believed to be deployed around Europe, including 300 in Germany.

But the futures of the Leopard 2 tank – and the lighter Gephard armoured vehicle – are no longer in German hands.

After several finance investor owners, Krauss-Maffei was sold in 2016 to the state-owned Chinese firm ChemChina.

It has expanded production in China and a corporate overhaul for 2023 is expected to see the loss of over 500 jobs, mostly in Germany.

Ultimately, anyone ordering new German Leopard tanks to face down Russia will, in future, be dealing not with Berlin but Beijing.