Leopard tanks: Berlin backs Ukraine export of battlefield tanks with roots in Nazi era

Those in the know call Germany’s Leopard 2 tank the Porsche of the battlefield – and for good reason.

Lighter than its British (Challenger) or US (Abrams) competition, the Leopard has a wider range (500km), handles better and moves faster (70km/h) with more horsepower (1,500PS) on a diesel engine.

Small wonder that the tank, first developed by armaments firm Krauss-Maffei in 1964 and redesigned and relaunched as the Leopard 2 in 1979, and a favourite with armies in Europe and beyond, is the focus of support for Ukraine.

What few realise, though, is just how closely the tank is linked to Germany’s Nazi past.

Like the mass-market hit Volkswagen Beetle, the original Leopard drew on Nazi-era designs by Ferdinand Porsche.

Before his famous sports cars, the engineer designed the Tiger tank and, in 1939, a prototype called the VK 30.01 (P). The tank – the P stands for Porsche – was tested in 1941-1942 and named the Leopard.

In postwar West Germany, when Krauss-Maffei was awarded the contract to build the new Bundeswehr battle tank, it included some Porsche design ideas. And in a nod to his tradition of naming military vehicles after big cats, they launched their 1965 model as the Leopard.

By 1970, the original post-war Leopard was a best-selling tank in Holland (415), Belgium (334) and Norway (78), with orders in from Italy (400), Denmark (400) and Spain (200).

With 2,378 sold overall, the Leopard 1 was a golden goose for Krauss-Maffei – founded in the 19th century as a train carriage maker – and its postwar billionaire owner, Friedrich Flick.

A generous and early donor to the Nazis, Flick’s coal and steel empire was built on Hitler connections, theft of Jewish business owners and wartime slave labour. The second round of Nuremberg trials in 1947 found him guilty of war crimes and sentenced him to seven years in prison. Released after five due to good behaviour, a recommendation by US occupying forces that Flick be stripped of his assets forever was ignored by the Adenauer administration in Bonn.

No wonder: Flick was a generous donor to West German politicians, a practice exposed later as largely illegal.

Flick’s death in 1972 came just as Krass-Maffei began development with another firm, Wegmann, on the Leopard 2. It took defence markets by storm due to its improved technical precision and a looser West German sales regime.

Responding in part to the oil crisis, Bonn allowed arms companies sell arms and production licences beyond Nato members for the first time – from neutral Sweden and Switzerland to fascist Spain and pre-revolutionary Iran.

The Leopard 2 was a highly coveted animal. In 1977, two years before it went into service, West German military intelligence foiled an attempt to drive an early model over the Swiss border into communist Czechoslovakia.

With four different models available, today’s Leopard 2s are built by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann with components from 1,000 suppliers including a 120mm smooth bore gun from Rheinmetall.

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann is controlled now by a consortium of German families and French state-owned defence company Nexter Systems through an Amsterdam-based holding company. The firm says more than 3,500 Leopard 2 have been sold to 19 countries worldwide with more than 2,000 believed to be deployed around Europe.

Tuesday’s news that Germany has dropped its opposition to tank deliveries could see some of its estimated 300 Leopard 2s soon heading east. In addition, Berlin has promised to expedite the necessary re-export permissions for other European Leopard 2 owners. Soon, a tank with Nazi roots made by a firm once owned by a war criminal could tilt Russia’s 11-month war in Ukraine’s favour.