Ukraine helicopter crash leaves 16 dead, including interior minister

The scene where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the capital Kyiv, killing 16 people, including two children and the Ukrainian interior minister. Photograph: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Sixteen people including Ukraine’s interior minister and other senior ministry officials were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed outside Kyiv in the town of Brovary, the national police chief said.

The governor of the Kyiv region said earlier on Wednesday that a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building earlier on Wednesday.

Two children were among the dead and 10 of them were in hospital, officials said. Twenty-two people were taken to hospitals with injuries.

The helicopter belonged to the Ukrainian Emergency Service and the officials were on board.

“There were children and ... staff in the nursery at the time of this tragedy. Everyone has now been evacuated. There are casualties,” Kyiv region governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Videos shared on social media showed a burning building and people could be heard screaming. Reuters was unable immediately to verify the footage.

It was not immediately clear what caused the helicopter to crash. There was no immediate comment from Russia, and Ukrainian officials made no reference to any Russian attack in the area at the time.

“We are finding out information about casualties and the circumstances,” the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. – Agencies