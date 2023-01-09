Russian missile strike on market kills 60-year-old woman and injures several others, Ukraine says

A 60-year-old woman was killed and several other people were wounded in a Russian missile strike on a market in the village of Shevchenkove in eastern Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian officials said.

Footage posed by public broadcaster Suspilne on the Telegram messaging app showed rescue workers sifting through large piles of rubble, burning wreckage and a large crater in what it said was Shevchenkove, southeast of the regional capital Kharkiv.

Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, wrote on Telegram that "unfortunately a 60-year-old woman died".

"All other victims were hospitalised. Doctors are helping them. Rescue workers continue to clear the debris," he said.

READ MORE

He had said earlier that at least seven people were wounded, including a 13-year-old girl.

Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential administration, also said one person had been killed and posted a photograph of the market in flames on Telegram.

Criticising Russia over the attack, he wrote: "Common terrorists."

[ Ukrainians on life in Ireland: ‘It was very difficult ... and then we found this lovely family’ ]

The reports and images of the attack could not immediately be verified independently by Reuters.

Suspilne quoted a local official as saying at least three pavilions were destroyed in the attack and that a shopping centre was damaged, but that Monday was not a market day.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine more than 10 months ago, did not immediately comment on the reported attack.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis on Monday said wars like the one in Ukraine where civilian areas are subjected to what he called indiscriminate destruction are “a crime against God and humanity”.

Francis made his remarks in his yearly speech to diplomats accredited to the Vatican, an overview of the world situation which has come to be known informally as his “state of the world” address.

Francis spoke of “the war in Ukraine, with its wake of death and destruction, with its attacks on civil infrastructures that cause lives to be lost not only from gunfire and acts of violence, but also from hunger and freezing cold”.

He then immediately quoted from a Vatican constitution, saying “every act of war directed to the indiscriminate destruction of whole cities or vast areas with their inhabitants is a crime against God and humanity which merits firm and unequivocal condemnation”.

[ Too young and no military experience: concerns over Irish men volunteering to fight in Ukraine ]

Referring to the Cuban missile crisis in 1962, he said: “Sadly, today too, the nuclear threat is raised, and the world once more feels fear and anguish.”

He repeated his appeal for a total ban on nuclear weapons, saying even their possession for reasons of deterrence is “immoral”. – Reuters