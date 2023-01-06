Ukraine rejects Putin’s truce order for 36-hour ceasefire

Kharkiv, Ukraine. The heaviest fighting of the war continues in eastern Ukraine. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Ukraine dismissed as a trick an unilateral order by Russia for a 36-hour ceasefire starting on Friday and the leaders of the United States and Germany said they were sending armoured fighting vehicles in a boost for the Kyiv government.

The US weapons package, to be announced on Friday, is expected to include about 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles as part of security assistance totalling about $2.8 billion (€2.6 billion), US officials said.

“Right now the war in Ukraine is at a critical point,” US president Joe Biden told reporters. “We have to do everything we can to help the Ukrainians resist Russian aggression.”

Germany would provide Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles, according to a joint statement on Thursday from Mr Biden and chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Both countries agreed to train Ukrainian soldiers on how to use them, it said. Germany would also supply a Patriot air defence battery to Ukraine, which has scored some battlefield successes since Russian forces invaded last February but has asked allies for heavier weapons.

Ukrainian service members in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photograph: Nicole Tung/The New York Times

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected out of hand a Russian order for a truce over Russian Orthodox Christmas starting at noon on Friday and ending at midnight on Saturday. He said it was a trick to halt the progress of Ukraine’s forces in the eastern Donbas region and bring in more of Moscow’s forces.

“They now want to use Christmas as a cover, albeit briefly, to stop the advances of our boys in Donbas and bring equipment, ammunitions and mobilised troops closer to our positions,” Mr Zelenskiy said in his Thursday night video address.

“What will that give them? Only yet another increase in their total losses.”

Mr Biden suggested Mr Putin’s ceasefire offer was a sign of desperation. “I think he’s trying to find some oxygen,” he told reporters at the White House.

Russia's ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, responded on Facebook saying: “Washington is set on fighting with us 'to the last Ukrainian'.”

On the decision to send Bradleys, he urged Washington to consider the “possible consequences of such a dangerous course”.

Mr Zelenskiy, pointedly speaking in Russian and not Ukrainian, said that ending the war meant “ending your country’s aggression ... And the war will end either when your soldiers leave or we throw them out”.

Dmitry Polyansky, head of Russia's permanent mission to the United Nations, wrote on Twitter that Ukraine's reaction was “one more reminder with whom we are fighting in #Ukraine – ruthless nationalist criminals who ... have no respect for sacred things”.

In a phone call with Mr Zelenskiy on Thursday, Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said his government was ready to take on mediation and moderation duties to secure a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Mr Putin told Mr Erdogan separately on Thursday that Russia was open to dialogue over Ukraine but that Kyiv would have to accept the loss of territories claimed by Russia, the Kremlin said.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, at an event in Lisbon, said he believed the warring sides were “far from a moment in which a serious peace negotiation is possible”.

The war, described by Mr Putin as a “special military operation” to protect his country’s security, has displaced millions, killed thousands of civilians and left Ukrainian cities, towns and villages in ruins.

In an update on Thursday, the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said that at least 452 children have been killed and 877 children injured in the conflict.

The heaviest fighting of the war continues in eastern Ukraine, with the worst of it near the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Ukraine says Russia has lost thousands of troops despite seizing scant ground in months of futile waves of assaults on Bakhmut. – Reuters