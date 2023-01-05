France to deliver ‘light tanks’ to Ukraine after Zelenskiy’s call for more weapons

Designated as 'light tanks' in French, the AMX-10 RC carries a 105mm cannon and two machine guns. Photograph: AP

The French defence ministry said it will hold talks with its Ukrainian counterpart to arrange for the delivery of armoured combat vehicles – in what France’s presidency says will be the first time this type of Western-made wheeled tank destroyer will be given to the Ukrainian military.

Discussions will include the delivery timetable and the training of Ukrainian soldiers on the equipment, the ministry said.

Designated as “light tanks” in French, the AMX-10 RC carries a 105mm cannon and two machine guns.

It is primarily designed for reconnaissance missions and has enough armour to protect against light infantry weapons, according to the French defence ministry.

They have wheels rather than tracks, allowing it to be more mobile than heavy tanks.

Ukrainian prime minister Volodymyr Zelenskiy took to Twitter to thank France for the weapons and “intensifying work with partners in the same direction”.

Had a long and detailed conversation with President of France @EmmanuelMacron on the current situation. Thanked for the decision to transfer light tanks and Bastion APCs to Ukraine, as well as for intensifying work with partners in the same direction. 1/2 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 4, 2023

Ukraine has for months sought to be supplied with heavier tanks, including the US Abrams and the German Leopard 2 tanks.

France’s decision was announced after an hour-long call between French president Emmanuel Macron and Mr Zelenskiy on Wednesday afternoon.

The Elysee declined to provide details about the agreement.

The AMX-10 RC has been in service with the French military since 1981 and has undergone recent upgrades.

France’s defence ministry said the combat vehicle is now being gradually replaced by the new equivalent named Jaguar.

The decision is another in France’s military support to Ukraine, following the French defence minister’s visit to Kyiv last week.

Paris has supplied Ukraine with a substantial chunk of its arsenal of Caesar cannons, as well as anti-tank missiles, Crotale air defence missile batteries and rocket launchers.

It is also training some 2,000 Ukrainian troops on French soil.

France’s decision was announced after an hour-long call between French president Emmanuel Macron and Mr Zelenskiy on Wednesday afternoon. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/AFP

US president Joe Biden said his administration is considering sending Ukraine Bradley Fighting Vehicles, a medium-armoured combat vehicle which can serve as a troop carrier.

Mr Biden was asked during an exchange with reporters while travelling in Kentucky if providing the tracked armoured vehicle to Ukraine is on the table.

He responded: “Yes.”

The German government has for months faced calls from Kyiv and some politicians at home to deliver Leopard 2 heavy tanks to Ukraine, but has said it will not go alone with such a move and no other country has supplied similar Western equipment.

The co-leader of chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party, Saskia Esken, told n-tv television on Thursday that Mr Scholz and the government are in regular and close contact “with our partners, with our friends, of course particularly with the Americans” on weapons deliveries.

Britain says it has given Ukraine more than 200 armoured vehicles for troop transport but no tanks yet.

Meanwhile, Belarus and Russia continue to build up a joint military grouping in Belarus and are preparing joint air force exercises, the Belarusian defence ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said that the goal of creating such joint force was “strengthening the protection and defence of the union state (of Russia and Belarus)”.

“Personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation will continue to arrive in the Republic of Belarus,” the statement said.

According to the plan, tactical air force drills are “to increase the level of combat training of aviation units”. The ministry did not disclose the date of the upcoming exercises and did not provide details.

Also on Thursday, Putin told Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan that Russia was open to dialogue over Ukraine but that Kyiv would have to accept the loss of territories claimed by Russia, the Kremlin said.

“Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia’s openness to a serious dialogue, provided that the Kyiv authorities fulfil the well–known and repeatedly voiced requirements and take into account the new territorial realities,” the Kremlin said.

Putin also “acknowledged the destructive role of the West, pumping weapons into Kyiv, providing information and guidance”, the Kremlin said.

The presidents also discussed a number of energy issues, including the creation of a gas hub in Turkey and the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, Kremlin said.

Erdogan and Putin have spoken repeatedly since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February. Turkey acted as mediator alongside the United Nations to set up a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

According to the Kremlin, Putin once again told Erdogan that all the barriers to Russian exports of food and fertilisers, which Russia sees as part of grain deal, should be lifted. – Agencies