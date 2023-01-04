Ukraine wants peacekeepers at Zaporizhzhia plant even without safety zone deal, official says

Ukraine has called for UN peacekeepers at the site since September. Photograph: Finbarr O'Reilly/The New York Times

Ukraine wants the United Nations to send peacekeepers to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant even without a deal with Russia to establish a safety zone there, the head of Ukraine’s state nuclear power company said.

Ukraine has called for UN peacekeepers at the site since September. But the comment was the first time a Ukraine nuclear official has suggested publicly peacekeepers should be deployed in the absence of an agreement to create a safety zone at the plant, which Russia took control of soon after invading the country on February 24th.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Europe's largest, has suffered repeated shelling and power cuts, raising concerns of radioactive catastrophe. Ukraine and Russia trade blame for the shelling

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), had hoped to mediate an agreement between Russia and Ukraine on a safety zone by January.

Petro Kotin, the head of Ukraine’s state nuclear power company Energoatom, said the absence of a deal means the UN Security Council, of which Russia is a permanent member, should deploy peacekeepers.

“The problem is there is no solution [at] the level of IAEA,” Kotin told Reuters in an online interview from his office in Kyiv on Tuesday. “The process is not going forward. We would propose to bring this problem to the next level,” he said.

The prospects were uncertain. Russia could veto any Security Council resolution for peacekeepers. But Kotin said this would raise public awareness of Moscow's actions.

He said a peacekeeping force would be a way to end Russian control of the plant. However, the absence of a safety zone could complicate drawing the boundaries for a peacekeeping mission's area of control, potentially exposing peacekeepers to danger.

In October, Russian president Vladimir Putin issued a decree transferring the plant from Energoatom to a subsidiary of Russia’s Rosatom, a move Kyiv said amounted to theft.

In an internal meeting on Wednesday, Ukraine officials will discuss how to raise the peacekeeper issue to the Security Council, Kotin said.

The IAEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia has coerced 1,500 Ukrainian workers at Zaporizhzhia to sign contracts saying they now work for a unit of Rosatom, Kotin said. There are about 6,000 workers at the plant, compared to 11,000 before the war. Kotin said some 10 per cent of the plant’s Ukrainian operating staff were among those who signed contracts and the remainder were in non-operating roles.

Shutdowns can be harmful to nuclear plants unless careful maintenance is performed, and Kotin worried that a breakdown in communications between staff and Energoatom due to Russia’s activities could lead to the Zaporizhzhia plant’s deterioration.

Russian president Vladimir Putin before a ceremony to launch the Admiral Gorshkov frigate. Photograph: Mikhail Klimentyev/AFP

Meanwhile, Putin on Wednesday sent off a frigate towards the Atlantic and Indian oceans armed with new hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles which he said were unique in the world.

In a video conference with minister for defence Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the frigate named Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov, Putin said the ship was armed with Zircon hypersonic weapons.

“This time the ship is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system – ‘Zircon’ – which has no analogues,” said Putin, who is engaged in a standoff with the West over his war in Ukraine.

“I would like to wish the crew of the ship success in their service for the good of the motherland.”

Shoigu said the Gorshkov would sail to the Atlantic and Indian oceans and to the Mediterranean Sea.

“This ship, armed with ‘Zircons’, is capable of delivering pinpoint and powerful strikes against the enemy at sea and on land,” Shoigu said.

Shoigu said the hypersonic missiles, known as either Tsirkon or Zircon, could overcome any missile defence system. The missiles fly at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of over 1,000km, Shoigu said.

Russia, China and the United States are currently in a hypersonic weapons race. Because of their speeds – above five times the speed of sound – and manoeuvrability, such weapons are seen as a way to gain an edge over any adversary.

The target of a hypersonic weapon is much more difficult to calculate than for intercontinental ballistic missiles. – Reuters