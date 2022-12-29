Ukraine reports ‘massive’ Russian missile strike

People use underground stations as shelters during rocket attacks. Photograph: Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Ukraine reported a fresh Russian missile strike on Thursday morning as blasts were heard in several cities which the authorities said came from air defence systems shooting down incoming missiles.

Presidential office adviser Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on Facebook that more than 100 missiles were incoming, in several waves, and air raid alarms could be heard across the country.

[ Moscow says Ukraine must meet its demands or conflict will continue ]

Blasts were heard in Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Odesa, said media reports.

Power cuts were announced in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, aimed at minimising potential damage to the energy infrastructure. – Reuters