Two people have been killed and four injured in a shooting in Paris, France.

A man (69) has been arrested in relation to the incident, the Paris prosecutor’s office said. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

Police taped off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, with people warned to stay away.

French authorities consider the incident over, the city’s prosecution office added. – Agencies