Ukrainian president Zelenskiy visits frontline city of Bakhmut

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has visited the frontline city of Bakhmut, his office said on Tuesday.

The office said that during the visit to Bakhmut, scene of some of the heaviest fighting in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, Zelenskiy met military representatives and handed out awards to soldiers.

The office said that Mr Zelenskiy met and chatted with military personnel.

[ Kremlin denies it is pressing Belarus to play bigger role amid growing concern that Moscow is preparing a second assault on Kyiv ]

Earlier this month, Mr Zelenskiy said Russia’s efforts to conquer Bakhmut had turned the eastern Ukrainian city into ruins.

“The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins,” he said.

Bakhmut has remained in Ukrainian hands during the almost 10-month war, thwarting Moscow’s goal of capturing Donetsk province, part of the Donbas region bordering Russia.

Taking Bakhmut would rupture Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, which are key Ukrainian strongholds in the province.

Pro-Moscow separatists have controlled part of Donetsk and neighbouring Luhansk province since 2014. — PA and Reuters