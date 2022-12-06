Russia-Ukraine war: Drone attack hits Russian airfield in Kursk region

Ukrainians take shelter at a metro station as air raid sirens ring out in Kyiv on December 5th, 2022. Photograph: Laura Boushnak/The New York Times

A drone attack on an airfield in Russia’s Kursk region set fire to an oil storage tank, a local governor said on Tuesday.

“There were no casualties. The fire is localized. All emergency services working at the site,” Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

On Monday, Russia’s defence ministry said Ukrainian drones attacked two airbases at Ryazan and Saratov in south-central Russia, killing three servicemen and wounding four, with two aircraft damaged.

Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine “attempted to strike” the Dyagilevo airfield in the Ryazan region and the Engels airfield in the Saratov region with “Soviet-made drones”. The drones were intercepted but debris fell and exploded on the airfields, the ministry added.

Ukraine did not directly claim responsibility for what would represent the deepest strikes inside the Russian heartland since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24th.

Russia launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia region overnight, according to the head of the local military administration.

At least four people were killed on Monday, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, amid Russian strikes during which 60 of 70 missiles were shot down.

The strikes targeted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, the air force said. Energy workers had already begun work on restoring power, said the Ukrainian president.

Officials said air strikes destroyed homes in the south, knocked out power in the north and killed at least two people. – Guardian