Riots in Brussels after Belgium’s World Cup defeat to Morocco

Dozens of rioters torched a car, set electric scooters on fire and threw bricks at cars in Brussels after Belgium’s surprise 2-0 defeat to Morocco in the World Cup on Sunday.

Police had to seal off parts of the centre of the capital and deployed water cannon and tear gas to disperse crowds after the violence.

One person suffered facial injuries, Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere said, AP reported.

The mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close, urged people to stay away from the city centre, adding that the authorities were doing their utmost to retain order in the streets.

Train and tram traffic was also interrupted on police orders during the unrest. There were also disturbances in the city of Antwerp.

Police in the Netherlands said violence erupted in the port city of Rotterdam as riot officers attempted to break up a group of 500 football supporters who threw fireworks and glass at police officers.

It was not immediately clear how many people were detained during the disturbances.

The violence began after Morocco’s victory on Sunday afternoon in Qatar, with second-half goals from Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal.

The result means the Belgians are third in Group F, a point behind Croatia and Morocco, with one game left to play. – Guardian