Russian ambassador called to Iveagh House over Moscow ‘stop list’

Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov is expected to meet with the secretary general of the Department of Foreign Affairs later. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

The Department of Foreign Affairs will demand to see a list of more than 50 Irish politicians who have been barred from entering Russia because of Ireland’s support for Western sanctions.

Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov is expected to meet the secretary general of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Joe Hackett, later. Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is currently in Washington DC.

Russia said on Tuesday that it had put more than 50 Irish officials on a “stop list”, banning them entry to the country, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Mr Coveney and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

The list, however, has not been made available publicly or supplied to the Government privately. A Coalition source said this morning that a request has gone in to see the list already, and that another request will be made shortly.

At the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday night, Mr Martin told TDs that the announcement of sanctions was “Russian propaganda”. He said that Ireland’s stance would not be deflected by actions like this.

Mr Coveney has said that in today’s meeting with the ambassador, the Government will give its response “in no uncertain terms”.

Ireland has strongly backed European Union sanctions against Russia and has sent non-lethal military aid to Ukraine.

Also named in the Russian statement is Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

It said a number of TDs and Senators are also banned from entry to Russia.

Speaking on a visit to Washington on Wednesday Minister Coveney said Ireland had taken its stance to back Ukraine following the invasion of the country by Russian forces “on the basis of a respect for international law and the UN charter”.

Mr Coveney told The Irish Times: “We wish this war was not happening.

“We do not want to be picking a fight with Russia but we have to call out in truthful terms what we see and what the evidence backs up - aggression, likely war crimes and the destabilisation of peace on the continent of Europe by a deliberate invasion of a European country by Russia.”

Mr Coveney also said the Government had not been given any advance notification of the bans on entering Russia imposed by Moscow on the Taoiseach and other senior political figures, including himself. “It just happened overnight”, he said.