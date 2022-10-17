Ireland may assist Ukraine in clearing Russian landmines

A sign alerts people to the presence of landmines at an apiary in Mariupol in Ukraine. Photograph: STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Ireland may provide training to help Ukraine to clear its land of mines as part of a joint European Union military training mission, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney has said.

Mr Coveney spoke as he attended a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, that will discuss how to bolster Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s invasion, and whether the union should adjust its relationship with China.

The member states were set to agree to an additional €500 million in joint EU funding to reimburse deliveries of arms to Ukraine and sign off on a long-awaited initiative that would train up to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers within the EU, starting next month.

“This is essentially an effort by the European Union to put structure around how we can help to train and upskill the Ukrainian military, to ensure that they can protect themselves back at home in Ukraine from Russian aggression,” Mr Coveney said.

Ireland’s defence forces can offer “niche skill sets that are helpful to Ukraine” related to “managing explosives” and “counter-IED”, he said.

“There are unfortunately, many, many thousands of landmines placed across Ukraine,” he said. “I hope Ireland can be part of helping to train Ukrainian military to deal with [these] safely, to try to prevent the kind of horrific injuries that many civilians and indeed military personnel could suffer.”

“Ireland does have expertise in this area, we’ve been involved in an EU training mission in Mali for example, specifically around demining.”

The idea of a joint EU mission to train Ukrainian soldiers has been under discussion since before Russia launched its invasion, but agreement was delayed due to fears among some member states that such an initiative could escalate tensions.

But the invasion caused a step change in EU defence policy, producing a wave of support for Ukraine and leading the bloc to use its European Peace Facility fund to pay for weapons for the first time.

The additional €500 million, that will reimburse member states for weapons deliveries, will bring the total spent by the EU to €3.1 billion since the invasion began. Ireland has an opt-out from sending lethal aid under the programme, and is only funding and providing equipment such as medical kits.

Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod described the training mission as historic, noting it was the first time his country would participate since the country abolished its opt-out from common EU defence policy in a referendum in June.

“It’s the first time we’ve been part of establishing an EU military training mission. It’s historical for us, and it’s also a mission that in scale and operations is maybe becoming the biggest mission of the EU ever,” Mr Kofod said.

“It’s something we highly support - for us, there’s no doubt, Ukraine need all the support they can get.”

The EU foreign ministers are also preparing to impose fresh sanctions on Iran in response to its brutal crackdown on protests that were prompted by the death of a woman in custody after she was arrested for wearing an insufficiently modest hijab.

The new sanctions will increase pressure on Tehran, as Ukraine accuses the regime of providing drones to Russia.

Residents of Kyiv fled to bomb shelters on Monday morning as footage showed drones sweeping across the skies of the capital.

“Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine. A residential building was hit in Kyiv,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote in a Telegram message.

“The enemy can attack our cities, but it won’t be able to break us.”