Nobel peace prize awarded to rights campaigners in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus

Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, speaks during a press conference to announce the winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, on Friday. Photograph: Heiko Junge/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

“The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in its citation.

“They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy.”

BREAKING NEWS:

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPeacePrize to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/9YBdkJpDLU — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2022

Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee, said all three of this year’s winners were “neighbours and civil society [groups] with a joint understanding of the values that they want to promote”.

READ MORE

She played down suggestions that the choice of the three winners was a pointed message to Vladimir Putin on the Russian president’s 70th birthday. The prize, she said, was always given to someone for something and not “against someone”.

Ales Bialiatski, founder of the organisation Viasna, was one of the initiators of the democracy movement that emerged in Belarus in the 1980s. He has devoted his life to promoting democracy and peaceful development in his home country and since 2020 has been detained without trial, the committee noted in its citation.

Memorial was established in 1987 by human rights activists in the former Soviet Union who wanted to ensure that the victims of the communist regime’s oppression would never be forgotten. During the Chechen wars, it gathered and verified information on abuses and war crimes perpetrated on the population by Russian and pro-Russian forces, the committee pointed out. In 2009, the head of Memorial’s branch in Chechnya, Natalia Estemirova, was killed because of this work.

The Center for Civil Liberties was founded for the purpose of advancing human rights and democracy in Ukraine. It has taken a stand to strengthen Ukrainian civil society and pressure the authorities to make Ukraine a full-fledged democracy. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the center has engaged in efforts to identify and document Russian war crimes against the Ukrainian population. - Guardian News and Media