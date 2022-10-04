Ukrainian forces break through Russian lines in south

The destroyed bridge across the river Oskil in the newly liberated city of Kupiansk, east of Kharkiv, in Ukraine. Photograph: EPA

Ukrainian forces have broken through Russian defences in the south of the country while expanding their rapid offensive in the east to win back more territory in areas annexed by Russia, Reuters reports.

Making their biggest breakthrough in the south since the war began, Ukrainian forces recaptured several villages in an advance along the strategic Dnipro River on Monday,

Ukrainian officials and a Russian-installed leader in the area said Ukrainian forces in the south reportedly destroyed 31 Russian tanks and one multiple rocket launcher. Reuters said it could not not immediately verify the battlefield accounts.

On Monday, the Russian military acknowledged that Kyiv’s forces had broken through in the Kherson region. It said the Ukrainian army and its “superior tank units” had managed to “penetrate the depths of our defence” around the villages of Zoltaya Balka and Alexsandrovka.

Ministry of defence spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said Russian troops had occupied what he called a “pre-prepared defensive line”.

The southern breakthrough mirrors recent Ukrainian advances in the east even as Russia has tried to raise the stakes by annexing land, ordering mobilisation, and threatening nuclear retaliation.

In a sign Ukraine is building momentum on the eastern front, Reuters saw columns of Ukrainian military vehicles heading on Monday to reinforce the rail hub of Lyman, retaken at the weekend, and a staging post to press into the Donbas region.

Ukraine has made significant advances in two of the four Russian-occupied regions Moscow last week annexed after what it called referendums — votes that were denounced by Kyiv and western governments as illegal and coercive.

Russian legislators in the upper house, the federation council, are expected to formalise the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian provinces on Tuesday.

On Monday, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, the state Duma, approved laws on annexing four Ukrainian territories into Russia.

No lawmakers in the lower house voted against the Bill to incorporate the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions into Russia. This is despite Russia no longer having full control of any of the four provinces of Ukraine it says it annexed last week.

On Monday the Kremlin also said that it was still determining which areas of occupied Ukraine it has “annexed”, suggesting Russia does not know where its self-declared international borders are.

The surprising admission came in a phone call with journalists, during which Dmitry Peskov was peppered with requests to clarify to which Ukrainian territory Russian president Vladimir Putin had laid claim at a pomp-filled Kremlin ceremony last week.

Elsewhere, Elon Musk has become embroiled in an online row with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy after Musk asked Twitter users to weigh in on his ideas to end Russia’s war.

In a tweet, Musk suggested UN-supervised elections in four occupied regions that Moscow has falsely annexed. Mr Zelenskiy responded with his own poll. “Which @elonmusk do you like more?,” he wrote, offering two responses: one who supports Ukraine, or supports Russia. — Guardian