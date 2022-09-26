Russian school shooting: At least 13 dead, including five children - reports

Izhevsk is the capital city of western Russia’s Udmurt Republic. Photograph: Dmitry Ermakov/NurPhoto via Getty Images

At least 13 people have died in a school shooting in the Russian city of Izhevsk, the TASS news agency quoted Russia’s investigative committee as saying on Monday.

Investigators previously said a gunman had killed nine, including five children, at the school before committing suicide.

The motive for the shooting in Izhevsk, capital of the Udmurtia region about 970 km east of Moscow, was unclear.

Russia’s investigative committee, which handles major crimes, said the gunman was wearing a balaclava and a black T-shirt with Nazi symbols. It said his identity had not yet been established.

READ MORE

The committee said the other victims were two teachers and two security guards. Information was still being gathered on the number of people wounded. Earlier, the Russian interior ministry said 20 people had been injured in the attack.

Russia has seen several school shootings in recent years.

In May 2021, a teenage gunman killed seven children and two adults in the city of Kazan. In April 2022, an armed man killed two children and a teacher at a kindergarten in the central Ulyanovsk region before committing suicide.