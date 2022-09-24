US threatens further costs for Russia over Ukraine annexation

The United States is prepared to impose additional economic costs on Russia in conjunction with allies if Russia moves forward with Ukraine annexation, the White House announced on Friday.

Russia is conducting what the United States has described as sham referendums in portions of eastern Ukraine in what is seen as a step toward annexing these territories.

“We know that these referenda will be manipulated,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Reuters reports.

Residents in four Ukrainian regions are being told to vote on proposals to declare independence and then join Russia. The polls in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces are due to run until Tuesday and are Moscow’s attempt to provide cover for illegal annexation of the regions by Moscow.

Ukrainians living in areas occupied by Russian troops are being forced to vote in “referendums” organised by pro-Moscow authorities, according to Ukrainian officials. Some residents are ignoring the “referendums”, Andriy Yusov, a Ukrainian defence intelligence official, told CNN.

The votes have been widely condemned in the west as illegitimate.

Finnish ministers on Friday evening announced that the government will prohibit Russian tourists from crossing its borders over the next few days. “The aspiration and purpose is to significantly reduce the number of people coming to Finland from Russia,” president Sauli Niinistö told state broadcaster Yle.

The decision comes after traffic at Russian border crossings with Finland surged after the mobilisation order sparked fears that men of fighting age in Russia would be ordered to the frontlines of the Ukrainian war.

In recent weeks, Finland has come under enormous pressure from its EU neighbours after it refused to follow suit in the paths of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in banning Russian tourists from entering their borders.

Ukraine said on Friday it had shot down four Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones used by Russia’s armed forces, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to complain that Tehran was harming Ukrainian citizens, Reuters reports.

Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine said that they had shot down the Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles over the sea near the Odessa port.

Ukraine and the United States have accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, something Tehran has denied.

Elsewhere, the governor of the Kharkiv region Oleh Synyehubov has said 436 bodies have been exhumed from a mass burial site in the eastern city of Izium. Thirty of the bodies bore visible signs of torture in the burial site in Kharkiv, a region held largely by Russian forces before a Ukrainian counteroffensive this month, Mr Synyehubov told reporters, adding three more grave sites have been located in areas retaken by Ukraine.

The UN has said its investigators have concluded that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine, including bombings of civilian areas, numerous executions, torture and horrific sexual violence.

The team of three independent experts had launched initial investigations looking at the areas of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy regions where they were “struck by the large number of executions in the areas that we visited”, and the frequent “visible signs of executions on bodies, such as hands tied behind backs, gunshot wounds to the head, and slit throats”. — Guardian